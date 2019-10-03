Zacks: Analysts Set $26.00 Target Price for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($1.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned X4 Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XFOR shares. ValuEngine cut X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 779.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 343.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 767.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 584.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2,456.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 27,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

