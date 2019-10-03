Zacks: Analysts Set $19.75 Target Price for DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $19.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DASAN Zhone Solutions an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

DZSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ DZSI traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $195.90 million, a P/E ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.24. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $83.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.41 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 174,344 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,963,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

