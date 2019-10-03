Zacks: Analysts Expect WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance also posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 62.01%. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.08 million.

WHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley set a $14.50 price objective on WhiteHorse Finance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WHF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 100,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,962. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.67%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

