Zacks: Analysts Expect CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.86. CyrusOne reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CONE. BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 21.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 2.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 221,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 6.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,602. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.42%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.