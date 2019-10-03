Zacks: Analysts Expect CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) will post $3.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for CBS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.56 billion. CBS posted sales of $3.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CBS will report full-year sales of $15.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $15.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.78 billion to $16.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CBS.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. CBS had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on CBS from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on CBS from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CBS from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens set a $64.00 price target on CBS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBS traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $38.45. 3,436,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,913. CBS has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBS during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in CBS by 96.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CBS by 57.1% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in CBS in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in CBS in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

