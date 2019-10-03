Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Teck Resources reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $3.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 20.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

TECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of TECK stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 166,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,667. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.0376 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 4.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.2% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 38,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

