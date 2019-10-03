Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) to Announce $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.05. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.23.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.66, for a total transaction of $2,467,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 907,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,560,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,609 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $360,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,400,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,220 shares of company stock worth $28,469,996 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 186,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,090,000 after purchasing an additional 39,057 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $160.08 and a 52-week high of $260.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.86.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

