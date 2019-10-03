Zacks: Analysts Anticipate O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) to post sales of $2.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.66 billion and the lowest is $2.62 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $2.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $10.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $10.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $427.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.92.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total transaction of $47,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total transaction of $381,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,773 shares of company stock worth $669,481. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,475,299,000 after acquiring an additional 509,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,016,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,582,000 after buying an additional 862,531 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $580,945,000 after buying an additional 332,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $436,720,000 after buying an additional 186,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 669,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,917,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $10.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $390.44. 405,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,951. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $314.14 and a 12 month high of $414.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.