Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.08 Million

Brokerages expect that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) will post sales of $61.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NCS Multistage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.54 million to $62.00 million. NCS Multistage posted sales of $62.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NCS Multistage will report full-year sales of $206.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.80 million to $207.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $235.46 million, with estimates ranging from $219.34 million to $255.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NCS Multistage.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 112.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.83 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of NCS Multistage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of NCS Multistage in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCS Multistage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.66.

In other news, President Marty Stromquist bought 39,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $89,802.00. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 144,912 shares of company stock valued at $310,752. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 70,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 712.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCSM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.00. 80,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,539. NCS Multistage has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a market cap of $93.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.67.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

