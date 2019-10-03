Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). Hecla Mining reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Hecla Mining from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hecla Mining from $2.20 to $2.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $2.00 price target on Hecla Mining and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.06.

In related news, Director Catherine J. Boggs acquired 40,540 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $60,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,810. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

HL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. 8,791,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,290,645. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.09 million, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.09%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

