Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Genomic Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.34. Genomic Health reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Genomic Health will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genomic Health.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.78 million. Genomic Health had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GHDX shares. Barclays upgraded Genomic Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Genomic Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

Genomic Health stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,830. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.62. Genomic Health has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $92.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, CFO G Bradley Cole sold 60,000 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $4,398,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kim Mceachron sold 5,335 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $320,153.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 394,238 shares of company stock valued at $28,530,826 in the last three months. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,828,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,520,000 after purchasing an additional 305,047 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Genomic Health by 18.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,814,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,719,000 after buying an additional 435,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genomic Health by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,493,000 after buying an additional 121,950 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genomic Health by 16.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,358,000 after buying an additional 144,538 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Genomic Health by 47.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 841,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,978,000 after buying an additional 270,999 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

