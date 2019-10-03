Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Genomic Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.34. Genomic Health reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Genomic Health will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genomic Health.
Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.78 million. Genomic Health had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.
Genomic Health stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,830. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.62. Genomic Health has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $92.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.99.
In related news, CFO G Bradley Cole sold 60,000 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $4,398,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kim Mceachron sold 5,335 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $320,153.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 394,238 shares of company stock valued at $28,530,826 in the last three months. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,828,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,520,000 after purchasing an additional 305,047 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Genomic Health by 18.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,814,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,719,000 after buying an additional 435,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genomic Health by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,493,000 after buying an additional 121,950 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genomic Health by 16.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,358,000 after buying an additional 144,538 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Genomic Health by 47.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 841,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,978,000 after buying an additional 270,999 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Genomic Health
Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.
