Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardagh Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Ardagh Group also reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardagh Group will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ardagh Group.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ardagh Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ardagh Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARD. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ardagh Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,554,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,211,000 after purchasing an additional 212,111 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,379,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 1,014.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 40.5% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 183,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 53,041 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARD traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 63,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,113. The company has a market cap of $288.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. Ardagh Group has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

