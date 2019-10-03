Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Shares Down 0.9%

Yamaha Corp (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.16 and last traded at $44.16, 2,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 4,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.57.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.50.

About Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY)

Yamaha Corporation engages in musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. The company offers pianos; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

See Also: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.