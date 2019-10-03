Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.31

Shares of Xeros Technology Group PLC (LON:XSG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and traded as low as $5.32. Xeros Technology Group shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 315,112 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Xeros Technology Group from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.40.

Xeros Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes polymer based cleaning equipment, consumables, and services in Europe and North America. The company also engages in the research, development, and commercialization of polymer technology alternatives to traditional aqueous based technologies.

