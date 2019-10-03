Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) CEO Matt Maddox Sells 25,000 Shares

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $2,756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,731 shares in the company, valued at $47,704,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matt Maddox also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

On Thursday, September 12th, Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $2,932,500.00.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $151.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup set a $141.00 target price on Wynn Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.