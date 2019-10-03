Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Workday by 47.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 89.0% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.74. The stock had a trading volume of 93,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,916. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.97 and a beta of 1.56. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $226.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $887.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 281 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $61,727.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $1,272,641.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,038,975 shares of company stock valued at $191,615,842 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho set a $225.00 price objective on Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price objective on Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities set a $225.00 price objective on Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $219.00 price objective on Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.45.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.