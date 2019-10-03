WINk (WIN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.89 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. WINk has a market cap of $27.98 million and $2.89 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WINk has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010597 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000085 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000122 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

