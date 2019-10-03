Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded to Neutral by Northcoast Research

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WING. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Wingstop to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Wingstop from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Shares of WING traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.35. 155,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,019. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.19. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.81. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.53 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $111,166.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Wingstop by 375.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,165,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,476,000 after buying an additional 920,513 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,486.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 285,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 267,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 98.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after purchasing an additional 235,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,389,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,159,000 after purchasing an additional 204,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 166,571 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

