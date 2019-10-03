Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WLTW. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $235.00 price target on Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.33.

WLTW stock traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.21. 563,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson has a 52-week low of $134.50 and a 52-week high of $200.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.17.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,480,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,963,000 after buying an additional 760,522 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,702,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,841,000 after buying an additional 729,906 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 2,810.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,797,000 after buying an additional 724,950 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 19,054.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 603,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,373,000 after buying an additional 600,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,189,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,100,974,000 after buying an additional 556,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

