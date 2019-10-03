Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.38

Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and traded as high as $5.69. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 million, a P/E ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.32%.

Wilhelmina International, Inc provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.