Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.13 Billion

Brokerages predict that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will report $5.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.04 billion. Whirlpool posted sales of $5.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $20.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.36 billion to $20.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.53 billion to $20.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.40.

Shares of WHR stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.93. 558,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,584. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $99.40 and a 12 month high of $159.35. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $95,231.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,544.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

