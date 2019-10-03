Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Holdings Decreased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 24.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 25.4% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 65,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

NYSE:WY traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $26.65. 134,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $32.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

