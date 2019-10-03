Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WWR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.28. 47,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,602. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. Westwater Resources has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,964 acres situated in east-central Alabama. It also holds interest in three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

