Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINC traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $26.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.79.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.