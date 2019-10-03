West Oak Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 113,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 19,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 154,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 26,990 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 216,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 50,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 50,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.74.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.33. 5,105,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,082,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.