West Oak Capital LLC Has $158,000 Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Bank of America by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 55,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Bank of America by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 113,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 20,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 119,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,240,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,253,812. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

