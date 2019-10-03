West Oak Capital LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,033 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,650,000 after acquiring an additional 45,351,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,677,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,624,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,256 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,929,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,036,035,000 after acquiring an additional 478,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,527,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $904,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,540 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,269,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $618,297,000 after acquiring an additional 616,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,788,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

