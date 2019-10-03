West Oak Capital LLC Acquires 145 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V traded up $2.63 on Thursday, reaching $172.46. 489,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,602,975. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $187.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.72. The company has a market cap of $341.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

In other news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.57.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.