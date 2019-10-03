West Oak Capital LLC Acquires 1,395 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.9% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 66,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $270,095.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,905.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. S&P Equity Research lowered Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Argus set a $42.00 price target on Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

GLW traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $27.48. 2,562,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,562,845. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $35.92. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.22.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

