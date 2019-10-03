WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 13,232.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,769 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $46,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the second quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 165.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4,633.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 76.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WCG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a one year low of $220.63 and a one year high of $322.39.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

WCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.43.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

