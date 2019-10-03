WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.1% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 147,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 110.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.5% in the second quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.60 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Iron Mountain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $32.07. 1,215,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,031. Iron Mountain Inc has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Patrick J. Keddy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,114 shares in the company, valued at $795,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

