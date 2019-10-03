WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 13,207 Shares of StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,207 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in StoneMor Partners were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in StoneMor Partners during the second quarter worth $608,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in StoneMor Partners by 12.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 901,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in StoneMor Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,052,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,266 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STON stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. 1,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,648. StoneMor Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37.

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. StoneMor Partners had a negative return on equity of 3,024.29% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $78.50 million for the quarter.

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

