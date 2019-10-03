Water Island Capital LLC Trims Position in NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD)

Water Island Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 36,614 shares during the quarter. Water Island Capital LLC owned 0.39% of NII worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NIHD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NII during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NII by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of NII from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIHD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.94. 13,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,436. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. NII Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $8.51.

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

NII Company Profile

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, and international voice and data roaming services.

