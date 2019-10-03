Water Island Capital LLC Invests $3.94 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LOW traded down $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.86. 407,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,016. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.32.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

