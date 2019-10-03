Water Island Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 441,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,456,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Speedway by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in International Speedway by 0.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,441,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,724,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in International Speedway by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,091,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,992,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in International Speedway by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 740,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,000 after buying an additional 54,050 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in International Speedway during the second quarter worth about $24,380,000. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ISCA shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded International Speedway from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded International Speedway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ ISCA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.03. 14,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,685. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $44.52. International Speedway Corp has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). International Speedway had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Speedway Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Derek Muldowney sold 2,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $117,041.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

