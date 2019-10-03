Water Island Capital LLC Acquires 254,659 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,878,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,659 shares during the period. Pacific Biosciences of California makes up approximately 1.0% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 2.54% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $23,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 333,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

PACB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 55,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $784.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.83. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 140.68% and a negative return on equity of 106.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

