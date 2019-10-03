Water Island Capital LLC Acquires 19,000 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,504,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $136,144,000 after acquiring an additional 324,328 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,922,151 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,461 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,636,249 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,631,218 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,218 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Range Resources from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Range Resources from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

RRC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,078,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,581,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07. Range Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $851.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.93 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 45.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 7.08%.

In other Range Resources news, VP David P. Poole sold 5,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $33,246.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi acquired 9,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,565.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 42,938 shares of company stock worth $176,159 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

