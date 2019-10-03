Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,726 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,107,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,375,553,000 after buying an additional 920,813 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,068,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,347,413,000 after buying an additional 90,683 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,807,349 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,415,084,000 after buying an additional 721,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,771,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,300,665,000 after buying an additional 373,683 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,422,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,053,000 after purchasing an additional 565,425 shares during the period. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.56. 3,471,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,224,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

