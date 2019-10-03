W Green Pay (WGP) Tops One Day Volume of $2.22 Million

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One W Green Pay token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and Huobi Korea. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $2.22 million worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00190313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.01011011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023698 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00089551 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,423,301 tokens. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

W Green Pay Token Trading

W Green Pay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

