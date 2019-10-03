VP (LON:VP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

VP (LON:VP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.
LON:VP traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 820 ($10.71). 7,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87. VP has a 52 week low of GBX 690 ($9.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,130 ($14.77). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 774.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 828.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.91.
VP Company Profile
