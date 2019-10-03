VP (LON:VP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

VP (LON:VP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.

LON:VP traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 820 ($10.71). 7,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87. VP has a 52 week low of GBX 690 ($9.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,130 ($14.77). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 774.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 828.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.91.

Get VP alerts:

VP Company Profile

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.