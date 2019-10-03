Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.28 and last traded at $23.37, approximately 558,045 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 443,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VCRA shares. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on Vocera Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price target on Vocera Communications and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $28.00 price target on Vocera Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price target on Vocera Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $743.09 million, a PE ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.38 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $29,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,810.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $268,950. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 288.8% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 194,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 144,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 35.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 8.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.