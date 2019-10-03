Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Receives $196.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Visa by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,115 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Visa by 774.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 612 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded up $3.04 on Monday, reaching $172.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,722,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,726,408. Visa has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $187.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $341.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.72.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

