VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS VCISY traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.87. 46,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. VINCI S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56.
About VINCI S A/ADR
