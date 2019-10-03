VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS VCISY traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.87. 46,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. VINCI S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56.

About VINCI S A/ADR

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

