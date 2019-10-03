Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 522,151 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 125.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 137.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.7% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $59.86. 200,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,305. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 7,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $508,133.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $161,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at $476,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,212 shares of company stock worth $1,838,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.83.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.