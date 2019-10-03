Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Rexnord worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,984,000 after buying an additional 67,705 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 11.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 385,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after buying an additional 38,360 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,549,000 after buying an additional 173,350 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period.

RXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE RXN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 858,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,084. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Rexnord Corp has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $508.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.98 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rexnord Corp will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

