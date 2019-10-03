Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 13,418 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 38.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,084,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,344,085,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,770,000 after purchasing an additional 232,493 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,527,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $623,883,000 after purchasing an additional 32,513 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,184,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $488,378,000 after purchasing an additional 67,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,861,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $334,003,000 after purchasing an additional 63,949 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,772,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $1,628,436.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,743.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Societe Generale began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

PPG traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.82. 445,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,495. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.20. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.37 and a 52-week high of $121.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

