Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. FIX initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $837,139.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,322,626.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 184,395 shares of company stock worth $16,958,582 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICE stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,868. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $95.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

