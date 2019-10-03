Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.47 Million Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 899.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Group 1 Automotive worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPI. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPI. Buckingham Research set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,829. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $48.69 and a one year high of $94.27.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $887,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.05, for a total transaction of $783,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,559 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,447 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

