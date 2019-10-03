Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.47.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.19. 612,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.00. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.09 and a 12 month high of $186.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

