Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 45,523 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,525 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,523 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 779.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COP traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $53.30. 312,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,726,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.15. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $79.96.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. UBS Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

